Q2 2024 Bayer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Bill Anderson - Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman



Consumers with trust and self-care. That's a step change from where we are today. And it will require quality growth through innovation, expansion of new brands and the right portfolio choices. That's why we're taking brands Veracast, a beloved gut health treatment, and we're expanding it to the U.S. We're launching one a day into the emerging field of cellular. Now to litigation on PCBs. We had some news at the end of July that I'd like to put in context.



You might remember that in 2020, we communicated a nationwide class settlement with 25 hundred local governments. Some municipalities opted out. Seattle was one of them a unique case with special circumstances as it involves claims not present in the other opt-outs. Ciena settlement here is significant.



Overall there nine environmental cases involving municipal plaintiffs that are still pending in each case is different. If we choose to pursue settlements, we expect them to come in at lower terms be on that