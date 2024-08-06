Q3 2024 AECOM Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the AECOM third-quarter 2024 conference call. I would like to inform all participants this call is being recorded at the request of AECOM. This broadcast is the copyrighted property of AECOM. Any rebroadcast of this information in whole or part without the prior written permission of AECOM is prohibited. As a reminder, AECOM is also simulcasting this presentation with slides at the Investors section at www.aecom.com. Later, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session.



I would like to turn the call over to Will Gabrielski, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury, and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Will Gabrielski - AECOM Ltd - SVP, Finance & Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. I would like to direct your attention to the Safe Harbor statement on page 1 of today's presentation. Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's