Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Christoph Nanke - Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG - Finance and Investor Relations
Wwelcome also from my side. Happy that you all called in despite of probably nice summer weather outside. I have with me at the table Matthias Zieschang, our CFO, and he will start the presentation.
Matthias Zieschang - Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG - Member of the Executive Board, Executive Director Controlling and Finance
Yeah. Thank you very much and good afternoon and also a warm welcome from my side. Ladies and gentlemen, my first chart of the presentation shows on traffic performance at the Frankfurt site.
As you know, from our Q1 presentation, we were meaningfully impacted by strikes and weather related cancellations in the first quarter and therefore lost about 600,000 passengers. Please note this number is just the direct impact. So without any passengers that we may have lost In addition, because it didn't book their flights to a wire Frankfurt due to strike related uncertainties.
As a result, the recovery rate in the
