Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Please stand by. Your program is about to begin. Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Tempur Sealy second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Aubrey Moore with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Aubrey Moore - Tempur Sealy International Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me today are Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and CEO; Bhaskar Rao, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
This call includes forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involves uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the company's business. These factors are discussed in the company's SEC filings, including its
Q2 2024 Tempur Sealy International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...