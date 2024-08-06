Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Broadridge Financial Solutions fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the call to Edings Thibault , Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Edings Thibault - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - Head of IR
Thank you, Andrea, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to Broadridge's fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings call. Our earnings release and slides that accompany this call may be found on the Investor Relations section of broadridge.com.
Joining me on the call this morning are Tim Gokey, our CEO, and our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Ashima Ghei.
Before I turn the call over to Tim, a few standard reminders. One, we will be making forward-looking statements on today's call regarding Broadridge that involve risks. A summary of these risks can be found on the second page of the slides in a more complete description on our annual report on Form 10-K.
Two, will also
