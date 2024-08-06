Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

I would now like to hand the call over to Edings Thibault, Head of Investor Relations.



Edings Thibault - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - Head of IR



Thank you, Andrea, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to Broadridge's fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings call. Our earnings release and slides that accompany this call may be found on the Investor Relations section of broadridge.com.



Joining me on the call this morning are Tim Gokey, our CEO, and our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Ashima Ghei.



Before I turn the call over to Tim, a few standard reminders. One, we will be making forward-looking statements on today's call regarding Broadridge that involve risks.



Two, will also