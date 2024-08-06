Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call and webcast for Zoetis. Hosting the call today is Steve Frank, Vice President of Investor Relations for Zoetis.
The presentation materials and additional financial tables are currently posted on the Investor Relations section of zoetis.com. The presentation slides can be managed by you, the viewer, and will not be forwarded automatically. In addition, a replay of this call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call via dial-in or on the Investor Relations section of zoetis.com. (Operator Instructions) It is my pleasure to turn the floor over to Steve Frank. Steve, you may begin.
Steve Frank - Zoetis Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Zoetis second-quarter 2024 earnings call. I am joined today by Kristin Peck, our Chief Executive Officer; and Wetteny Joseph, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'll remind you that the slides presented on this call are available on the Investor
Q2 2024 Zoetis Inc Earnings Call Transcript
