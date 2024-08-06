Q2 2024 Zoetis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Steve Frank - Zoetis Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Zoetis second-quarter 2024 earnings call. I am joined today by Kristin Peck, our Chief Executive Officer; and Wetteny Joseph, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'll remind you that the slides presented on this call are available on the Investor