Q2 2024 Planet Fitness Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Stacey Caravella - Planet Fitness Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on today's call will be Planet Fitness Chief Executive Officer, Colleen Keating; and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Fitzgerald. Both will be available for questions during the O&A session following the prepared remarks.



Today's call is being webcast live and recorded for replay. Before I turn the call over to Colleen, I'd like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release also applies to our comments made during the call. Our release can be found on our investor website along with any reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on the call with their corresponding GAAP measures.



