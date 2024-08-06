Q2 2024 Trimble Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the call over to Rob Painter, Trimble President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Robert Painter - Trimble Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Welcome, everyone. Before I get started, our presentation is available on our website, and we ask that you refer to the Safe Harbor at the back. Our financial commentary will reflect non-GAAP performance metrics, including organic growth comparisons, which refer to the corresponding period of last year, unless otherwise noted. In addition, our P&L commentary will emphasize comparables on an as-adjusted basis, which excludes our agriculture business.



Let's start on slide 4. During the second quarter, we continued to advance our connect and scale strategy, which involves digitally connecting the workflows within targeted industry segments and creating scale across Trimble through shared technology platforms. Our strategy delivers outcomes