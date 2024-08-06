Q2 2024 Sophia Genetics SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Kelvin, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SOPHiA GENETICS second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.



I would now like to turn the call over to Kellen Sanger, SOPHiA GENETICS's Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kellen Sanger - Sophia Genetics SA - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the SOPHiA GENETICS second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss the results are Dr. Jurgi Camblong, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Ross Muken, our Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer.



I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those