Aug 06, 2024 / 12:15PM GMT
Operator
Hello. Welcome to the Yum! Brands 2024 second quarter earnings call. My name is Lauren, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Matt Morris, Head of Investor Relations. To begin, please go ahead.
Matt Morris - Yum!Brands Inc-Head of Investor Relations
Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On our call today are David Gibbs, our CEO; Chris Turner, our CFO; and Dave Russell, Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. Following the remarks from David and Chris, we'll open the call to questions.
Before we get started, please note that this call include forward-looking statements that are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. All forward looking statements are made only as of the date of this call should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements on our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC. In
Q2 2024 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / 12:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...