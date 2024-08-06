Q2 2024 RB Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Sameer Rathod - RB Global Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations/Market Intelligence



Hello, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter results. With me on the call are Jim Kessler, our Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Guerin, our Chief Financial Officer.



The following discussion will include forward-looking statements, which can be identified by such words as expect, believe, estimate, anticipate, plan, intend, opportunity and other expressions. Comments that are not a statement of fact, including but not limited to projections of future earnings,