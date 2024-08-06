Q2 2024 Baxter International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Joe Almeida, Baxter's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Grade, Baxter's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On the call this morning, we will be discussing Baxter's Second Quarter 2024 results, along with our financial