Q3 2024 Aramark Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Aramark's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results conference call. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, I'd like to inform you this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Felise Kissell, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Ms. Kissell, please proceed.



Felise Kissell - Aramark - Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs



Thank you, and welcome to Aramark's every quarter and fiscal 2024 earnings conference call and webcast this morning. We'll be hearing from the company's Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer; as well as Chief Financial Officer, Jim Tarangelo. As a reminder, our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our press release this morning, which can be found on our website.



During this call, we will be making comments that are forward looking at our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important