Q2 2024 SEMrush Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello everyone, and welcome to the Semrush Holdings second-quarter 2024 results conference call. My name is Chach, and I'll be the coordinator for your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand over to Brinlea Johnson, Investor Relations to begin. Brinlea, please go ahead.



Brinlea Johnson - SEMrush Holdings Inc - IR Contact Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Semrush Holdings second quarter 2024 conference call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close on Monday, August 5. With me on the call is our CEO, Oleg Shchegolev; our President, Eugene Levin; and our CFO, Brian Mulroy.



Today's call will contain forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, expected growth, adoption and existing and future demand for our existing and any