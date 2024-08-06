Aug 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Enfusion's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Bill Wright, Head of Investor Relations to begin.
Bill Wright - Enfusion Inc - Managing Director - Investor Relations
Good morning and thank you, operator. We welcome you to Enfusion's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Hosting today's call are Oleg Movchan, Enfusion's Chief Executive Officer; Brad Herring, Enfusion's Chief Financial Officer; and Neal Pawar, Enfusion's Chief Operating Officer.
Please note our quarterly shareholder letter, which includes our quarterly financial results has been posted to our Investor Relations website.
I would like to remind you that today's call may contain forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC, which are available in
Q2 2024 Enfusion Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...