Q2 2024 Kenvue Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Kenvue second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jim Giannakouros, Interim Head of Investor Relations for Kenvue.



Jim Giannakouros - Kenvue Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kenvue's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm pleased to be joined today by Thibaut Mongon, Kenvue's Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Ruh, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, our operating and financial performance, market opportunities and growth. These statements represent our current beliefs or expectations about future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially.



For information regarding these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our earnings materials related to this