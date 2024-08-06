Q2 2024 Ingredion Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the second quarter 2024 Ingredion Incorporated earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Noah Weiss, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Noah Weiss - Ingredion Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Ingredion's second quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm Noah Weiss, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Jim Zallie, our President and CEO; and Jim Gray, our Executive Vice President and CFO.



The press release we issued today as well as a presentation we will reference for our second quarter results can be found on our website ingredion.com in the investors section. As a reminder, our comments within this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's