Q2 2024 Builders FirstSource Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings call. With me on the call are Dave Reisch, our CEO, and Peter Jackson, our CFO. The earnings press release and presentation are available on our website at investors dot bldr.com. We will refer to the presentation during our call. The results discussed today include GAAP and non-GAAP results adjusted for certain items.



We provide these non-GAAP results for informational purposes and they should not be considered in isolation from the most