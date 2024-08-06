Q2 2024 Addus Homecare Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Addus HomeCare's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Dru Anderson. Please go ahead.



Dru Anderson FINN Partners-IR



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Addus HomeCare Corporation second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. To the extent any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call. You will also find a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated.



According to GAAP, by going to the company's website and reviewing yesterday's news release, this conference call may also contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements among others, regarding Addus expected quarterly and annual financial performance for 2024 or beyond.



For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not