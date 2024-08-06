Q2 2024 Olaplex Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Olaplex Holdings' second-quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Patrick Flaherty, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Patrick, you may begin.



Patrick Flaherty - Olaplex Holdings Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning. Joining me today is Amanda Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that management will make certain statements today which are forward looking, including statements about the outlook of Olaplex's business and other matters referenced in the company's earnings release issued today.



Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or implied by such statements. Additional information regarding these factors appears under the heading, Auctionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements in