Q2 2024 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Thanks, Rebecca and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us and for your interest in Williams Companies. Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings press release and the presentation that our President and CEO, Alan Armstrong; and our Chief Financial Officer, John Porter, will speak to this morning. Also joining us on the call today are Micheal Dunn, our Chief Operating Officer; Lane Wilson, our General Counsel; and Chad Zamarin, our Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development.



In our presentation materials, you'll find a disclaimer related to forward-looking statements. This disclaimer is