Q2 2024 MPLX LP Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Kristina Kazarian - MPLX LP - Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations of MPLX GP LLC



Good morning, and welcome to MPLX's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The slides that accompany this call can be found on our website at mplx.com under the Investor tab. Joining me on the call today are Maryann Mannen, President and CEO; Kris Hagedorn, CFO; and other members of the executive team.



We invite you to read the Safe Harbor statements and non-GAAP disclaimer on slide 2. It's a reminder that we will be making forward-looking statements during the call and during the question-and-answer session that follows. Actual results may differ materially from what we expect today. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included there, as well as in our filings with the SEC.



With that, I will turn the call over to Maryann.



Maryann Mannen - MPLX LP - Director of MPLX GP LLC



Thanks, Kristina. Good morning, and thank you for joining our call.



I want to take a moment to recognize Mike Hennigan's leadership as CEO of MPLX