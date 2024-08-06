Half Year 2024 Nedbank Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Jason Quinn - Nedbank Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Well, good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to Nedbank's Group interim results broadcast. It's a great privilege for me to host the group's results for the first time as Chief Executive.



The agenda of our presentation today, as shown on the left. We'll start with me providing an overview of the group's performance in the first half of 2024, a reflection on the operating environment, and the outcomes we achieved on our strategic growth drivers. I'll then hand over to Mfundo, our COO, who will provide an update on the progress we're making on our strategy. And Mark, our CFO, will then follow with an analysis of the group's financial performance, including that of our respective front-line clusters.



I'll then return to close out the presentation with the outlook for the remainder of the year and our medium and long-term targets. Now you'll notice some slides are marked additional info in the top right corner, and these are slides of additional information and insights, which we'll not speak to directly today and which are available