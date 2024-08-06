Q2 2024 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Abby Motsinger - Duke Energy Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, Felicia, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Duke Energy's second quarter 2024 earnings review and business update. Leading our call today is Lynn Good, Chair and CEO along with Harry Sideris, President; and Brian Savoy, CFO.



Today's discussion will include the use of non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking information. Actual results may differ from forward-looking statements due to factors disclosed in today's materials and in Duke Energy's SEC filings. The appendix of today's presentation include supplemental information along with the