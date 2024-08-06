Q3 2024 New Jersey Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. My name is Ali, and I will be your operator for today. I would like to welcome everyone to New Jersey Resources fiscal 2024 third-quarter conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand over to Adam Prior, Head of Investor Relations. You may now begin.



Adam Prior - New Jersey Resources Corp - Director - Investor Relations



Thank you. Welcome to New Jersey Resources fiscal 2024 third-quarter conference call and webcast. I'm joined here today by Steve Westhoven, our President and CEO; Roberto Bell, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of our senior management team.



Certain statements in today's call contain estimates and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. We wish to caution listeners of this call that the current expectations, assumptions and beliefs forming the basis of our forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely. This could cause results to materially differ from our