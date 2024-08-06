Q2 2024 Marketaxess Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the Marketaxess second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. For the call Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, will provide you with a strategic update on the company. Rich Schiffman, Global Head of Trading Solutions, will update you on the performance of our markets. This quarter, and then Ilene Fiszel Bieler, Chief Financial Officer, will review the financial results.



Before I turn the call over to Chris, let me remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements. These statements represent the company's belief regarding future events that by their nature are uncertain. The company's actual results and