Q2 2024 Primoris Services Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Blake Holcomb - Primoris Services Corp - VP - IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Primoris second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today with prepared comments are Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer.



