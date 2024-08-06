Q2 2024 Portillos Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to the fiscal second-quarter 2024 conference call and webcast. I would now like to turn the call over to Barbara Noverini, Director of Investor Relations at Portillo's to begin.



Barbara Noverini - Portillos Inc - Director - IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fiscal second-quarter 2024 earnings call. You can find our 10-Q, earnings press release, and supplemental presentation on investors.portillos.com. With me on the call today is Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michelle Hook, Chief Financial Officer.



Any commentary made here about our future results and business conditions are forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.



Our 10-K identifies the risk factors that may cause our actual results to vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Today's earnings call will make