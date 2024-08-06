Q2 2024 Constellation Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Constellation Energy Corporation second-quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Emily Duncan, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Growth. You may begin.



Emily Duncan - Constellation Energy Corp - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Growth



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Constellation Energy Corporation's second-quarter earnings conference call. Leading the call today are Joe Dominguez, Constellation's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Eggers, Constellation's Chief Financial Officer. They are joined by other members of Constellation's senior management team who will be available to answer your questions following our prepared remarks.



We issued our earnings release this morning along with the presentation, all of which can be found in the Investor Relations section of Constellation's website. The