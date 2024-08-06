Q3 2024 Jacobs Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Ayan Banerjee - Jacobs Solutions Inc - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance



Good morning. Our earnings announcement was filed this morning, and we have posted a slide presentation on our website, which we will refer during the call.



Turning to the agenda on slide 3, speaking on today's call will be Jacobs' CEO, Bob Pragada; Special Advisor to the CEO, Kevin Berryman, as well as our new CFO, Venk Nathamuni. Bob will begin by providing an overview of