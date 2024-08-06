Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
For Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions).
And I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Dingerdissen. You may begin.
Brian Dingerdissen - Essential Utilities Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Essential Utilities' Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. This is Brian Dingerdissen, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential. If you did not receive a copy of the press release, you can find it by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at essential.co. The slides that we will be referencing and the webcast of this event can also be found on our website.
Here is our forward-looking statement. As a reminder, some of the matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results
Q2 2024 Essential Utilities Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...