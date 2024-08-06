Q1 2025 Capital Southwest Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for joining today's Capital Southwest first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. Participating on the call today are Bowen Diehl, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Sarner, Chief Finance Officer; Josh Weinstein, Chief Investment Officer, and Chris Rehberger, Executive Vice President, Finance.



I will now turn the call over to Chris Rehberger.



Chris Rehberger - Capital Southwest Corp - Executive Vice President, Treasurer



Thank you. I would like to remind everyone that in the course of this call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current conditions, currently available information and management's expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.



For information concerning these risks and uncertainties see Capital Southwest's publicly available filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake any obligation to