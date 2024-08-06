Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this energy maritime Holdings Corp. conference call on the second quarter and six months ended June 30th, 2020, for financial results we have with us. Mr. Stamatis Santen is Chairman and CEO, and Mr. Stover of gift tech is Chief Financial Officer of Cinergy Maritime Holdings Co.



At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question and answer session at which time if you would like to ask a question, please press star one and one on your telephone keypad. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. Please be advised that this conference call is being recorded today, Tuesday, August sixth, 2024. The archived webcast of the conference call will soon be made available on this Energy website, w. w. w. dot synergy, maritime.com to access today's presentation and listen to the archive audio file visit this Energy website following the webcast and presentation section under the Investor Relations page. Please now turn to Slide 2 of the presentation. Many of the