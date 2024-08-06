Q2 2024 USA Compression Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Christopher Porter - USA Compression Partners LP - Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. This morning, we released our operational and financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024.



During this call, our management will reference certain non-GAAP measures. You will find definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable US GAAP measures in our earnings release. As a reminder, our conference call will include forward-looking statements.