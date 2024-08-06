Q2 2024 Boise Cascade Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Joining me on today's call are Nate Jorgensen, our CEO; Kelly Hibbs, our CFO and Treasurer; Troy Little, Head of our Wood Products Operations; and Jeff Strom Head of our Building Materials Distribution Operations.



Turning to Slide 2. This call will contain forward-looking statements. Please review the warning statements in our press release, on