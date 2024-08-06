Q2 2024 Intrepid Potash Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator, and welcome to the Intrepid Potash Inc second quarter 2024 results conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Evan Mapes, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Evan Mapes - Intrepid Potash Inc - IR Contact Officer



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss and review Intrepid's second quarter 2024 results. With me today is Intrepid CFO and Acting Principal Executive Officer, Matt Preston. And available to have a Q&A session as our VP of Sales and Marketing, Zachary Adams and our VP of Operations, John Galassini.



Please be advised that our remarks today include forward-looking statements as defined by US securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially differ from those anticipated or based on information available to us today,