Q1 2025 VF Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the VF Corporation first-quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Allegra Perry, Vice President, Investor Relations, to open the conference call. You may begin.



Allegra Perry - VF Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to VF Corporation's first-quarter fiscal 2025 conference call. Participants on today's call will make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These uncertainties are detailed in documents filed regularly with the SEC.



Unless otherwise noted, amounts referred to on today's call will be on an adjusted constant dollar basis, which we've defined in the press release that was issued this afternoon and which we use as lead numbers in our discussion because we believe they more accurately represent the true