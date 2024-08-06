Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Murdo Gordon - Amgen Inc - Executive Vice President - Global Commercial Operations



And Bill sales decreased 15% year over year for the second quarter, primarily driven by lower net selling price. Going forward, we expect continued declining net selling price and relatively flat volumes and roll is known for its efficacy and trusted by physicians. Substantial health benefits and cash flow generation provide a solid foundation for our business.



Turning now to biosimilars were sales of our biosimilar products were relatively stable year over year. For the second quarter, we're positioned for future growth with upcoming launches with Lana biosimilar to Stelara and Mackenzie. A biosimilar to Solaris are both expected to launch in the US into 2025 are vertically integrated biosimilar business model ensures efficiency and provides attractive cash flows and returns for our shareholders.



James Bradner - Amgen Inc - Executive VP of Research and Development & Chief Scientific Officer



Sales of