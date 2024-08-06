Q2 2024 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Wynn Resorts second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I will now turn the line over to Julie Cameron-Doe, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Julie Cameron-Doe - Wynn Resorts Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call with me today are Craig Billings and Brian Gullbrants in Las Vegas. Also on the line are Linda Chen, Frederic Luvisutto, and Jenny Holaday. I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under safe harbor federal securities laws, and those statements may or may not come true. I will now turn the call over to Craig Billings.



Craig Billings - Wynn Resorts Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thanks, Julie. Good afternoon, and as always, thank you for joining us today. I want to start by saying thank you to my nearly 28,000 colleagues here at Wynn Resorts for delivering yet another record