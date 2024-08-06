Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to The One Group second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Tyler Loy, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Tyler Loy - One Group Hospitality Inc - Chief Financial Officer
Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone.
Before we begin our formal remarks, let me remind you that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinion only as of the date of this call. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release any revisions of these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. We refer you to our recent
Q2 2024 One Group Hospitality Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...