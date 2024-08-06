Q2 2024 Redfin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Meg Nunnally - Redfin Corp - Head - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Redfin's financial results conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. I'm Meg Nunally, Redfin's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today is Glenn Kelman, our CEO; and Chris Nielsen, our CFO.



Before we start, note that some of our statements on today's call are forward-looking. We believe our assumptions and expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but our actual results may turn out to be materially different. Please read and consider the risk factors in our SEC filings together with the content of today's call. Any forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions today, and we don't