Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the OraSure Technologies Incorporated 2024 second-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Once again, please be advised, today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference call over to your first speaker today, Jason Plagman, you have Investor Relations.
Jason Plagman - OraSure Technologies Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Good afternoon, and welcome to OraSure Technologies' second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Participating in the call today for OTI areCarrie Eglinton Manner, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken McGrath, our Chief Financial Officer.
As a reminder, today's webcast is being recorded and the recording can be found on our Investor Relations website.
Before we begin, you should know that this call may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to revenues, expenses, profitability, earnings or loss per share, and other financial performance, product development, performance
Q2 2024 OraSure Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...