Q2 2024 OraSure Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the OraSure Technologies Incorporated 2024 second-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Once again, please be advised, today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference call over to your first speaker today, Jason Plagman, you have Investor Relations.



Jason Plagman - OraSure Technologies Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to OraSure Technologies' second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Participating in the call today for OTI areCarrie Eglinton Manner, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken McGrath, our Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, today's webcast is being recorded and the recording can be found on our Investor Relations website.



Before we begin, you should know that this call may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to revenues, expenses, profitability, earnings or loss per share, and other financial performance, product development, performance