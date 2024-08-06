Q2 2024 Qualys Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Blair King - Qualys Inc - Head, Investor Relations



Thank you, Marvin. Good afternoon, and welcome to call us a second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today to discuss our results is Sumedh Thakar our President and CEO; and Joo Mi Kim, our CFO.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Actual results may differ materially from these statements.