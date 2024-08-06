Q2 2024 RealReal Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Caitlin Howe - RealReal Inc - Senior Vice President, Finance



Thank you, operator. Joining me today to discuss our results for the period ended June 30, 2024 are Chief Executive Officer, John Koryl; President and Chief Operating Officer, Rati Levesque, and Chief Financial Officer, Ajay Gopal.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those suggested in such statements. You can find more information about these risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could affect our operating results in the company's most recent Form 10-K and