OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon (XSWX:OERL) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Orders and Strategic Adjustments Amid Market Challenges

OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon (XSWX:OERL) navigates a tough economic landscape with strong orders and strategic margin improvements.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Orders: Increased 1% year over year at constant FX to CHF651 million.
  • Group Sales: Decreased 10% at constant FX to CHF616 million.
  • Operational EBITDA Margin: 16.3% in Q2.
  • Surface Solutions Orders: CHF389 million.
  • Surface Solutions Sales: CHF392 million.
  • Surface Solutions Operational EBITDA Margin: Increased by 230 basis points to 18.7%.
  • Polymer Processing Solutions Orders: CHF262 million, a 2% year-over-year improvement at constant FX.
  • Polymer Processing Solutions Sales: CHF224 million, down 26% at constant FX.
  • Polymer Processing Solutions Operational EBITDA Margin: 11.7%.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: CHF105 million in the first half.
  • Operating Free Cash Flow: CHF67 million in the first half.
  • Operational ROCE: 5%.
  • Full-Year EBITDA Margin Guidance: Increased to 15.5% to 16%.
  • Surface Solutions EBITDA Margin Guidance: Raised to approximately 18%.
  • Polymer Processing Solutions Sales Decrease Guidance: Revised to low 20s percentage decrease.
  • Polymer Processing Solutions EBITDA Margin Guidance: Expected to exceed 11%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon (XSWX:OERL, Financial) achieved robust orders and strong profitability despite a difficult economic environment.
  • Operational EBITDA margin was 16.3% in Q2, demonstrating diligent cost management.
  • Surface solutions division saw a 230 basis point improvement in margins, driven by strong pricing, innovation, and cost discipline.
  • Polymer processing solutions division achieved a 2% year-over-year improvement in orders, indicating a positive market outlook.
  • First-half cash flow from operating activities was CHF105 million, representing a strong improvement compared to the previous year.

Negative Points

  • Group sales decreased by 10% at constant FX to CHF616 million, driven by lower filament orders.
  • Operational EBITDA margin was slightly lower than last year, reflecting the challenging market conditions.
  • Luxury market momentum remains low, primarily due to weakness in the Chinese end market and geopolitical uncertainties.
  • Nonfilament business saw delays in investment decisions from customers, impacting order intake.
  • Operational ROCE was 5%, indicating a transitorily depressed level due to the current filament downturn.

Q & A Highlights

Q: In polymer processing, or in filament, more specifically, you mentioned smaller and midsized orders coming back. Do you have any visibility from your larger customers on their road map and the outlook on when they could trigger CapEx again?
A: We saw demand drivers in smaller and medium-sized projects, which is positive. The 1.3 book-to-bill in the first half gives us confidence for the revenue outlook in the second half and beyond. The timing of larger projects is difficult to predict, but we are in active discussions with both Chinese and non-Chinese customers.

Q: Regarding your business separation plan, does the recent market correction impact the execution of that strategy or the road map? Are you still targeting to execute that this year?
A: Our timeline has not changed. We are preparing the business internally for separation. Despite the difficult market environment, our strategy to separate the two divisions remains sooner rather than later.

Q: Can you share some thoughts on the growth momentum in surface solutions end markets towards the end of the quarter and what you have seen in July?
A: We had over 1% organic growth in the first half, but expect it to slow down in the second half. Aviation stands out as a strong market, while global PMIs indicate weakness. June and July exit rates support this outlook.

Q: What's your base case for the textile recovery? Do you expect a gradual recovery or a sharp rebound?
A: We believe we have seen the trough. We expect a substantially stronger second half, with revenues about 25% higher than the first half. The recovery pattern should be similar to prior cycles.

Q: Regarding the group-level guidance, margins are expected to come down slightly while the top line is up. Is there extra caution or cost escalation being factored in?
A: We are being cautious due to the overall economic environment. The mix effect from polymer processing solutions, which has lower margins, impacts the total company margin. There are no incremental inflation or cost increases expected.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.