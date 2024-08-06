Release Date: August 06, 2024
Positive Points
- Adjusted earnings per share increased by 35% to $1.92 compared to the same period in fiscal 2023.
- Reinforcement Materials segment achieved its second-best quarter in history with EBIT growing 3% year-over-year to $136 million.
- Performance Chemicals segment saw a 72% year-over-year increase in EBIT driven by strong volume growth and a return to a more normalized product mix.
- Strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow of $207 million and $73 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
- Cabot Corp (CBT, Financial) earned the top rating of platinum from EcoVadis for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting its leadership in sustainability.
Negative Points
- Weather-related events in Mexico and Brazil negatively impacted volumes in the Reinforcement Materials segment.
- Less favorable regional mix affected the overall performance despite strong segment results.
- The Performance Chemicals segment, while showing strong recovery, is still impacted by normal seasonality and potential future destocking effects.
- The economic environment in China remains uncertain, with a slower growth rate and weak investment confidence affecting overall demand.
- The building and construction market, a key end market for fumed silica, remains stable but has not shown significant improvement.
Q & A Highlights
Q: How far along are you on your rubber black contract discussions for next year?
A: We don't discuss ongoing contract negotiations, but the timeline is consistent with historical patterns, starting in late summer and progressing through the fall. – Sean Keohane, CEO
Q: What's your read on the Chinese economy given the cross currents there?
A: The Chinese economy appears to have stabilized at a lower growth level. We see robust demand in key markets like tires, auto OE, and electronics, but overall, the economic environment remains choppy. – Sean Keohane, CEO
Q: What did the Altamira force majeure cost you in Q3?
A: The impacts of weather events in Altamira and Brazil were about $5 million in the quarter. – Sean Keohane, CEO
Q: Have you seen any material change in buying behavior post the ban on Russian carbon black imports into Europe?
A: The ban has created a shortage of carbon black in the region, driving strong demand for local supply. This trend is expected to continue. – Sean Keohane, CEO
Q: Can you provide more color on the surprising strength in Performance Chemicals?
A: The strength was driven by volume growth and normalization of product mix, particularly in automotive and semiconductor sectors. We expect quarterly EBIT to be in the range of $45 million to $55 million, depending on specific factors. – Sean Keohane, CEO
Q: Has there been any improvement in the building and construction market for fumed silica?
A: The building and construction market remains stable but has not shown significant improvement. A potential rate cut cycle could be a catalyst for recovery. – Sean Keohane, CEO
Q: Has Russian and Belarusian carbon black production changed significantly?
A: There have been no material expansions; the structural capacity remains the same, but the distribution has changed due to sanctions. – Sean Keohane, CEO
Q: Are consumers trading down to lower quality tires, affecting tire production in the U.S.?
A: There is evidence of trade-down effects due to economic stress, particularly among lower-income consumers. This is expected to normalize as inflation subsides and interest rates decrease. – Sean Keohane, CEO
Q: Are there any possible tariffs on tires from China or other offshore areas that might affect you?
A: There are existing tariffs in the U.S. and Europe on Chinese tires, leading to imports from ASEAN countries. Elevated imports may lead to more antidumping duties and tariffs. – Sean Keohane, CEO
