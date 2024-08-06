Cabot Corp (CBT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EPS Growth and Robust Cash Flow

Cabot Corp (CBT) reports a 35% increase in adjusted EPS and strong cash flow generation in Q3 2024.

Summary
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.92, up 35% year-over-year.
  • Reinforcement Materials EBIT: $136 million, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Performance Chemicals EBIT: Increased 72% year-over-year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $207 million.
  • Discretionary Free Cash Flow: $128 million.
  • Cash Balance: $197 million.
  • Liquidity Position: Approximately $1.4 billion.
  • Capital Expenditures: $52 million for Q3; expected $220 million to $240 million for the fiscal year.
  • Dividends: $24 million.
  • Share Repurchases: $49 million.
  • Debt Balance: $1.1 billion.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: 1.2 times.
  • Operating Tax Rate: 28% year-to-date; expected 27% to 28% for the fiscal year.
  • Revenue Growth in Reinforcement Materials: 4% globally, with 9% growth in Asia Pacific and Europe, offset by a 4% decline in the Americas.
  • Revenue Growth in Performance Chemicals: 9% higher volumes.
  • Full Year Adjusted EPS Outlook: Raised to $7 to $7.10, up from previous guidance of $6.65 to $6.85.
Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Adjusted earnings per share increased by 35% to $1.92 compared to the same period in fiscal 2023.
  • Reinforcement Materials segment achieved its second-best quarter in history with EBIT growing 3% year-over-year to $136 million.
  • Performance Chemicals segment saw a 72% year-over-year increase in EBIT driven by strong volume growth and a return to a more normalized product mix.
  • Strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow of $207 million and $73 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
  • Cabot Corp (CBT, Financial) earned the top rating of platinum from EcoVadis for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting its leadership in sustainability.

Negative Points

  • Weather-related events in Mexico and Brazil negatively impacted volumes in the Reinforcement Materials segment.
  • Less favorable regional mix affected the overall performance despite strong segment results.
  • The Performance Chemicals segment, while showing strong recovery, is still impacted by normal seasonality and potential future destocking effects.
  • The economic environment in China remains uncertain, with a slower growth rate and weak investment confidence affecting overall demand.
  • The building and construction market, a key end market for fumed silica, remains stable but has not shown significant improvement.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How far along are you on your rubber black contract discussions for next year?
A: We don't discuss ongoing contract negotiations, but the timeline is consistent with historical patterns, starting in late summer and progressing through the fall. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: What's your read on the Chinese economy given the cross currents there?
A: The Chinese economy appears to have stabilized at a lower growth level. We see robust demand in key markets like tires, auto OE, and electronics, but overall, the economic environment remains choppy. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: What did the Altamira force majeure cost you in Q3?
A: The impacts of weather events in Altamira and Brazil were about $5 million in the quarter. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Have you seen any material change in buying behavior post the ban on Russian carbon black imports into Europe?
A: The ban has created a shortage of carbon black in the region, driving strong demand for local supply. This trend is expected to continue. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Can you provide more color on the surprising strength in Performance Chemicals?
A: The strength was driven by volume growth and normalization of product mix, particularly in automotive and semiconductor sectors. We expect quarterly EBIT to be in the range of $45 million to $55 million, depending on specific factors. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Has there been any improvement in the building and construction market for fumed silica?
A: The building and construction market remains stable but has not shown significant improvement. A potential rate cut cycle could be a catalyst for recovery. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Has Russian and Belarusian carbon black production changed significantly?
A: There have been no material expansions; the structural capacity remains the same, but the distribution has changed due to sanctions. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Are consumers trading down to lower quality tires, affecting tire production in the U.S.?
A: There is evidence of trade-down effects due to economic stress, particularly among lower-income consumers. This is expected to normalize as inflation subsides and interest rates decrease. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Are there any possible tariffs on tires from China or other offshore areas that might affect you?
A: There are existing tariffs in the U.S. and Europe on Chinese tires, leading to imports from ASEAN countries. Elevated imports may lead to more antidumping duties and tariffs. – Sean Keohane, CEO

