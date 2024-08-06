Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 35% to $1.92 compared to the same period in fiscal 2023.

Reinforcement Materials segment achieved its second-best quarter in history with EBIT growing 3% year-over-year to $136 million.

Performance Chemicals segment saw a 72% year-over-year increase in EBIT driven by strong volume growth and a return to a more normalized product mix.

Strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow of $207 million and $73 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Cabot Corp (CBT, Financial) earned the top rating of platinum from EcoVadis for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting its leadership in sustainability.

Negative Points

Weather-related events in Mexico and Brazil negatively impacted volumes in the Reinforcement Materials segment.

Less favorable regional mix affected the overall performance despite strong segment results.

The Performance Chemicals segment, while showing strong recovery, is still impacted by normal seasonality and potential future destocking effects.

The economic environment in China remains uncertain, with a slower growth rate and weak investment confidence affecting overall demand.

The building and construction market, a key end market for fumed silica, remains stable but has not shown significant improvement.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How far along are you on your rubber black contract discussions for next year?

A: We don't discuss ongoing contract negotiations, but the timeline is consistent with historical patterns, starting in late summer and progressing through the fall. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: What's your read on the Chinese economy given the cross currents there?

A: The Chinese economy appears to have stabilized at a lower growth level. We see robust demand in key markets like tires, auto OE, and electronics, but overall, the economic environment remains choppy. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: What did the Altamira force majeure cost you in Q3?

A: The impacts of weather events in Altamira and Brazil were about $5 million in the quarter. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Have you seen any material change in buying behavior post the ban on Russian carbon black imports into Europe?

A: The ban has created a shortage of carbon black in the region, driving strong demand for local supply. This trend is expected to continue. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Can you provide more color on the surprising strength in Performance Chemicals?

A: The strength was driven by volume growth and normalization of product mix, particularly in automotive and semiconductor sectors. We expect quarterly EBIT to be in the range of $45 million to $55 million, depending on specific factors. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Has there been any improvement in the building and construction market for fumed silica?

A: The building and construction market remains stable but has not shown significant improvement. A potential rate cut cycle could be a catalyst for recovery. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Has Russian and Belarusian carbon black production changed significantly?

A: There have been no material expansions; the structural capacity remains the same, but the distribution has changed due to sanctions. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Are consumers trading down to lower quality tires, affecting tire production in the U.S.?

A: There is evidence of trade-down effects due to economic stress, particularly among lower-income consumers. This is expected to normalize as inflation subsides and interest rates decrease. – Sean Keohane, CEO

Q: Are there any possible tariffs on tires from China or other offshore areas that might affect you?

A: There are existing tariffs in the U.S. and Europe on Chinese tires, leading to imports from ASEAN countries. Elevated imports may lead to more antidumping duties and tariffs. – Sean Keohane, CEO

