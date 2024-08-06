OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic Growth

OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS) reports a 33% revenue increase and outlines future growth strategies amidst rising expenses.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $52.8 million, a 33% increase from Q2 2023.
  • US Revenue: $41.2 million, a 39% increase from Q2 2023.
  • International Revenue: $11.6 million, a 16% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Trauma and Deformity Revenue: $37.8 million, a 37% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Scoliosis Revenue: $13.7 million, a 26% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Sports Medicine/Other Revenue: $1.3 million, compared to $1.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 77%, up from 76% in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $46.5 million, a 30% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: $16.6 million, a 23% increase from Q2 2023.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: $27.3 million, a 43% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Research and Development Expenses: $2.5 million, a 14% decrease from Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.6 million, compared to $2.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash, Short-term Investments, and Restricted Cash: $30.9 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: $200 million to $203 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $8 million to $9 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS, Financial) reported a record revenue of $52.8 million for Q2 2024, a 33% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • The company helped over 32,000 kids in Q2 2024, marking a 52% year-over-year increase.
  • Strong performance in global trauma and deformity, domestic scoliosis, and the newly formed specialty bracing (OPSB) businesses contributed to growth.
  • The Boston O&P acquisition has been positively integrated, showing large expansion opportunities and synergies with the implant business.
  • OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS) projects to produce $8 million to $9 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, with a significant step up expected in 2025.

Negative Points

  • Revenue showed variability on a month-to-month basis, particularly in the surgical segments of trauma and deformity and scoliosis.
  • International scoliosis revenue was somewhat muted by negative growth in the quarter and a slower-than-expected start in June.
  • Total operating expenses increased by 30% to $46.5 million in Q2 2024, driven by the addition of Boston O&P and increased commission expenses.
  • Research and development expenses decreased by 14% to $2.5 million in Q2 2024 due to the timing of external development expenses.
  • Total cash usage in Q2 2024 was approximately $19 million, higher than expected, including several significant payments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Why did you not raise guidance despite a small beat and positive outlook for the second half? What was the organic growth this quarter?
A: We maintain a conservative approach to guidance. Organic growth was around 18%, excluding the Boston O&P acquisition. We expect high-teens growth and are seeing a robust summer season. (David Bailey, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the international momentum and scoliosis revenue growth expectations for the second half?
A: International scoliosis revenue has been choppy due to stocking distribution patterns in South America. However, demand remains strong, and we expect a strong second half. Growth in Canada and the EU is promising and will stabilize revenue. (David Bailey, CEO)

Q: What is the expected annual contribution from Boston O&P, and are you accelerating the clinic strategy?
A: Boston O&P is expected to contribute around $25 million annually. We see significant opportunities for clinic expansion and are bullish about the potential for growth through both greenfield locations and small acquisitions. (David Bailey, CEO)

Q: How has the integration of Boston O&P been progressing, and what successes have you seen?
A: Integration has gone extremely well, with cultural alignment and successful integration of the OPSB portfolio. We are working on R&D projects and have received positive responses from surgeons and hospitals regarding clinic expansion. (David Bailey, CEO)

Q: What is the approval pathway for the eLLi Growing Rod, and will clinical data be required?
A: The Pediatric Breakthrough Device Designation suggests a likely 510(k) pathway. We do not expect clinical data to be required for approval, but we plan to capture data post-market to ensure clinical effectiveness. (Fred Hite, CFO)

Q: Why did you decide to implement a stock repurchase program?
A: The stock repurchase program is related to the convertible notes offering. It effectively raises the strike price and provides flexibility in managing our capital structure. (David Bailey, CEO)

Q: What are the economics of investing in new clinics, and how quickly do you expect a return on investment?
A: Opening a new clinic involves about $0.5 million in upfront costs. We expect clinics to be cash flow positive within three to four months, with significant growth potential thereafter. (Fred Hite, CFO)

Q: Can you provide an update on enabling technologies like 7D and FIREFLY?
A: Both technologies have been well-received and are opening doors for us. We have a large pipeline of placements for 7D, which will drive future growth. We are also working on additional digital health tools. (David Bailey, CEO)

Q: What are the constraints or macro challenges that might affect your guidance?
A: The primary concern is the potential impact of RSV and flu season in the fourth quarter. We are assuming a similar impact to last year but remain conservative in our guidance. (Fred Hite, CFO)

Q: How do you reconcile the capital intensity of clinic expansion with your EBITDA growth expectations?
A: We expect to leverage organic growth and high contribution margins from the bracing side of the business. The cash portion of G&A expenses will see leverage, supporting EBITDA growth. (David Bailey, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.