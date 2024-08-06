Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Genius Sports Ltd (GENI, Financial) reported group revenue of $95 million for Q2 2024, exceeding expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $21 million, representing a 33% year-on-year growth and nearly 400 basis points of margin expansion.

The company has extended its exclusive data partnership with Football DataCo, securing data rights for UK football, including the English Premier League, through 2029.

Genius Sports Ltd (GENI) launched the first-ever EFL fantasy football game, which quickly became the number one downloaded sports app in the UK iOS App Store.

The company has increased its 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $510 million and $85 million, respectively, indicating strong confidence in future growth.

Negative Points

Media revenue was largely unchanged year-on-year due to a quieter sporting calendar and lower overall marketing spend.

Sports revenue was slightly lower year-on-year, with sports technology viewed more as an enabler rather than a direct revenue driver.

The company's net loss widened by $10 million year-over-year, despite an increase in adjusted EBITDA.

Stock-based compensation expenses were significantly higher year-over-year, impacting overall profitability.

The US market showed a high single-digit decline in revenue for Q2, attributed to the seasonally slow period and lower media programmatic spend.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the direction of pricing with customer renewals and the BetVision product?

A: Mark Locke, CEO: Everything is progressing as expected with customer renewals, with no surprises. BetVision has seen significant improvements and will be rolled out to new customers with exciting new features.

Q: Can you discuss the potential of Trend Genius and your partnership with X?

A: Mark Locke, CEO: Trend Genius is another way to monetize our data and platform, opening opportunities with non-betting clients. This is part of our broader strategy to roll out new products and technologies.

Q: What are the major drivers for maintaining 20% revenue growth?

A: Mark Locke, CEO: Growth is driven by successful renegotiations, new product rollouts, and strong positioning. Investments in technology and execution are starting to pay off, driving both revenue and margin growth.

Q: How do you expect rights costs to grow through 2028?

A: Mark Locke, CEO: We have secured the most important global rights for a long period and are not compelled to pursue new deals. Our focus is on driving cash flow, margin, and shareholder value.

Q: How did changing your functional currency impact revenue and EBITDA guidance?

A: Nick Taylor, CFO: Changing the functional currency had no impact on EBITDA or revenue. It was an accounting adjustment due to our increasing US dollar-denominated business.

Q: Can you explain the increase in stock-based compensation and its impact on EBITDA?

A: Nick Taylor, CFO: The increase is due to the timing of issuing the management program in Q2 2024, compared to Q4 in 2023. There is no stock-based compensation for vendors in the current year.

Q: What is driving the expected revenue growth in Q4?

A: Nick Taylor, CFO: Growth is driven by multiple factors, including new sports tech deals, media, and sports betting. It is not just one factor but a combination of several growth levers.

Q: How do you see macroeconomic pressures impacting betting activity?

A: Mark Locke, CEO: We are conservative in our forecasts and do not expect significant impacts. The overall market is growing, and improvements in product quality and state regulations are positive tailwinds.

Q: How does the UEFA player tracking agreement translate into revenue?

A: Nick Taylor, CFO: Initial revenues will come from UEFA, with additional opportunities from media, broadcast, clubs, and teams. This strategic deal demonstrates our execution on integrating advanced technology.

Q: How does Apax exiting their position affect your strategy?

A: Mark Locke, CEO: Apax's exit does not change our strategy. It improves the technical base of the stock and gives us more flexibility for decisions like share buybacks and strategic M&A.

