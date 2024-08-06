Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF, Financial) reported a third consecutive quarter of top-line growth and margin expansion.

Revenue increased to $303 million, up 2% from Q1 and 8% compared to last year, with growth in both retail and wholesale.

Gross margin increased by 1% to 60%, primarily driven by lower cultivation costs.

Adjusted EBITDA of $107 million or 35% exceeded expectations, primarily driven by higher gross margin and cost controls.

The company ended the quarter with $356 million in cash, indicating strong liquidity.

Negative Points

Second quarter net loss was $12 million, although this was an improvement from the previous quarter.

Seasonal headwinds in Arizona and Florida are expected to impact third-quarter revenue.

The company anticipates third-quarter revenue will be down by mid-single digits from the second quarter.

There is ongoing uncertainty regarding the applicability of 280E tax regulations, which could impact future financials.

Consumer behavior showed a shift towards value products, indicating potential pressure on premium product sales.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congrats on the quarter. Can you provide more detail on the gross margins, particularly the factors driving the 60% margin this quarter and the guidance for mid-50s for the rest of the year?

A: (Kim Rivers, CEO) The 60% margin this quarter was influenced by lower cultivation costs and strong performance from our JeffCo facility. However, margins can fluctuate due to product mix and seasonal pressures, particularly in key markets like Arizona and Florida. We believe mid-50s is a valid target for the next quarter due to these factors.

Q: Regarding the Florida ballot measure #YesOn3, can you provide an update on campaign efforts and any opposition?

A: (Kim Rivers, CEO) The #YesOn3 campaign is progressing well, and we continue to lead from the front. We are working with a coalition of companies and supporters, and we are actively engaging with our stores and customers. We remain optimistic and are ramping up efforts as we approach the vote.

Q: With the significant cash generation this quarter, how do you plan to allocate capital, especially considering the Florida adult-use initiative?

A: (Kim Rivers, CEO) We are in a strong cash position and plan to invest in the Florida adult-use campaign, as well as growth initiatives in other markets like Ohio. We are also focusing on infrastructure improvements to support long-term growth.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the trends you are seeing in the third quarter, particularly regarding traffic and pricing?

A: (Kim Rivers, CEO) We are seeing a mix of softer traffic and a shift towards value products, consistent with seasonal trends. However, we are well-positioned to adapt to these changes with our strong brand portfolio and flexible production capabilities.

Q: What are you seeing in the Arizona market in terms of growth and competition, excluding seasonality?

A: (Kim Rivers, CEO) Arizona remains an important market for us. We have seen positive adoption of our loyalty program and increased market share despite overall market pressure. We are focused on understanding consumer preferences and refining our product offerings and marketing tactics.

Q: Can you comment on the trends in Pennsylvania, particularly regarding price stabilization and growth?

A: (Kim Rivers, CEO) Pennsylvania is a strong market for us, and we are seeing price stabilization and strong performance of our internal brands. We are also expanding our wholesale reach in the state.

Q: Regarding CapEx, how much of the increase is dedicated to supporting the adult-use campaign versus physical expansion?

A: (Kim Rivers, CEO) The CapEx increase is primarily for physical expansion, including additional retail in Ohio and capacity expansion across our portfolio. Campaign expenses are not included in CapEx.

Q: Can you provide an update on the new Express store model and its performance?

A: (Kim Rivers, CEO) We have two Express stores open, and they are performing at or above expectations. This model is a great option for specific communities and helps us serve customers who would otherwise have to travel long distances.

Q: How are you seeing the trade-down effect in consumer behavior, and is it more seasonal or due to macroeconomic factors?

A: (Kim Rivers, CEO) The trade-down effect appears to be more seasonal at this point. We are seeing consistent patterns with previous years, but we will have more clarity after the third quarter.

Q: What are your thoughts on the Ohio market long-term, and are you considering expanding cultivation there?

A: (Kim Rivers, CEO) We are comfortable with our current VIE relationship with a Tier 1 cultivation and processor in Ohio. We plan to continue building out our retail footprint and are excited about the market's potential.

