Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Baxter International Inc (BAX, Financial) exceeded its previously issued guidance on both the top and bottom lines for the second quarter of 2024.

The company increased its full-year sales outlook and adjusted EPS guidance due to strong performance.

Sales growth was broad-based across all four Baxter segments, with notable demand and improved pricing for products.

The Pharmaceuticals segment grew 9% at reported rates and 11% at constant currency rates, driven by new product launches and strong demand.

Baxter's operational efficiency improvements and integrated supply chain network contributed to strong performance, offsetting negative impacts from foreign exchange and higher tax rates.

Negative Points

The Health Care Systems and Technologies (HST) segment experienced a decline in the frontline care division due to a difficult comparison to the prior year and continued softness in the US primary care market.

Kidney Care sales were flat year over year at reported rates, with growth partially offset by an expected decline in sales of in-center hemodialysis products.

The adjusted tax rate for the quarter was higher than expected at 23.9%, compared to 17.8% in the prior year period.

The company faces ongoing challenges with foreign exchange impacts and higher-than-anticipated tax rates.

Baxter's guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024 implies revenue growth below 1%, primarily due to a slowdown in the compounding business and potential impacts from value-based procurement in Kidney Care.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk us through the underlying drivers of the revised guidance?

A: Joel Grade, CFO: The new guidance starts with our strong Q2 performance. Our businesses continue to have strong momentum, particularly in HST, MPT, and Pharma. We expect continued sales growth and margin expansion driven by pricing, operational efficiencies, and strategic investments in sales, marketing, and R&D.

Q: What are the underlying trends in HST and your confidence in a reacceleration in the second half of the year?

A: Jose Almeida, CEO: Operational issues are being addressed, and our sales force is performing well. We see positive trends in capital orders, particularly in CCS, and expect primary care market softness to normalize by year-end. Government orders are also expected to improve.

Q: Can you provide an update on the Kidney Care separation and any changes in your thinking about spin versus sale?

A: Joel Grade, CFO: We are making progress towards both a sale and a spin, aiming to maximize shareholder value. The timing has shifted slightly, and we now expect the separation to occur by late 2024 or early 2025. The goodwill impairment reflects market value assessments.

Q: How confident are you in achieving the second half margin ramp, and what are the key drivers?

A: Joel Grade, CFO: Key drivers include top-line growth, pricing improvements, and operational efficiencies. We are also making strategic investments in R&D and new product launches. The margin expansion is expected to continue, supported by these factors.

Q: Can you elaborate on the internal capital allocation priorities and where incremental dollars are being deployed?

A: Jose Almeida, CEO: Capital allocation is focused on innovation, particularly in infusion technology and new product launches in HST. We are also investing in pharmaceuticals and specialty injectables. These investments are aimed at driving higher margins and shareholder value.

Q: What are the key assumptions for the Kidney Care sale or spin, including tax basis and margins?

A: Joel Grade, CFO: Kidney Care margins are expected to be in the high single digits to low double digits. We are working on reducing stranded costs to minimize dilution. The overall goal is to maximize shareholder value, whether through a sale or spin.

Q: How should we model revenue growth for compounding in Q4 and what are the headwinds and tailwinds for 2025?

A: Joel Grade, CFO: Compounding growth will slow in the second half, particularly in Q4. However, we expect strong momentum in HST and MPT to continue into 2025. The exit rate for 2024 is expected to be 4-5% growth, excluding Kidney Care.

Q: Can you provide more details on the Novum IQ pump rollout and its impact on market share?

A: Jose Almeida, CEO: Novum IQ has seen strong customer interest and early sales in Q2. We expect continued market share gains, driven by the pump's advanced features and our robust supply chain. The rollout is progressing well, and we anticipate further growth in Q3, Q4, and into 2025.

Q: What are the key areas for improving execution going forward?

A: Jose Almeida, CEO: We have made significant progress in commercial execution and supply chain optimization. The focus now is on further optimizing SG&A and shared services to drive consistent improvement in operating margins over the next 12-24 months.

Q: How are you addressing the challenges in the frontline care segment?

A: Jose Almeida, CEO: Primary care market softness and government order delays impacted frontline care. We expect these issues to normalize by 2025. We are also launching new technologies in mid-2025, which will drive growth in the segment.

